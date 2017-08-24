Hurricane Harvey gains strength

Hurricane Harvey is gaining strength and currently forecast to make landfall as a dangerous Category 3 storm.

(NBC News) Preparations are underway along the Gulf Coast of Texas as Hurricane Harvey churns offshore.

Forecasters warn the storm could gain strength and become a deadly Category Three hurricane over the next 24 hours, making it the most powerful storm to make land fall in the United States in nearly 12 years.

Corpus Christi residents are stocking up on water and other necessities, with shelves left bare in some places.

“We’re are going to encourage residents in the lowest lying areas, as they say ‘Get out of Dodge’,” Mayor Joe McComb said Thursday.

Forecasters warn this storm has the potential to bring winds well over 110 miles an hour, a deadly storm surge and as much as two feet of rain in some areas.

The pounding could last into next week as the storm meanders inland, putting Louisiana on guard as well.

