Human error leads to jackpot mix up

WATERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a jackpot mix up!

The Massachusetts State Lottery initially announced the winning ticket was purchased in the eastern part of the state.

Massachusetts State Lottery Officials said the mix up in winning tickets was caused by human error.

Early Wednesday morning Massachusetts state lottery officials announced that the winning Powerball jackpot ticket totaling $758.7 million was sold at Handy Variety in Watertown.

But it was hours before the real ticket location was announced, it was actually purchased at Pride Station on Montgomery Street in Chicopee.

Massachusetts lottery officials said the information was transcribed incorrectly when manually recording the names of the retailers that sold the jackpot winning ticket and the $1 million winning tickets.

Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery Michael Sweeney told 22News, “Any perception of a delay was by my order in order to make sure that the second time there was no other mistake that was made.”

Lottery officials have apologized for the confusion. The executive director said they will review the situation and look into improving procedures in the future.

The store owner in Watertown will be receiving $10,000 for selling a different $1 million ticket.