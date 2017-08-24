Hampden County Sheriff looking for inmate who removed GPS ankle device

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man who they say took his GPS ankle device off, Wednesday evening.

The Sheriff’s Department said 25-year-old Travaughn Gibson of Springfield failed to show up for a Day Reporting Program Thursday morning.

Gibson is said to have removed his GPS ankle devise around 11:45 p.m. Police found the device behind a dumpster on Main Street in the south end of Springfield, shortly after searching his last known location.

Gibson is described as black, 6’2 tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair. Gibson is said to also have brown eyes and was working in Holyoke.

He was sentenced to one year in prison for larceny over $250, and possession of a class A substance in December 2016. Gibson was placed on the Day Reporting program in July. The sheriff’s department said he was die to end his sentence in December 2017.

You care asked to call the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department at (413) 781-2050, if you have seen Gibson or have any information.