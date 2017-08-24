Chicopee police searching for bank robbery suspect

Suspect is a white man

By Published:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are at the site of a reported bank robbery on Center Street.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the bank robbery happened around 11:29 a.m. the Westfield Bank located at 70 Center Street.

The suspect is described as a white man who is 6’3″ tall. He was wearing a blue hat, blue shirt, and black pants at the time of the crime.

Chicopee police officers and police dogs are searching the area for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee police dispatch at 413-594-1700.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s