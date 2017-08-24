Chicopee police searching for bank robbery suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are at the site of a reported bank robbery on Center Street.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the bank robbery happened around 11:29 a.m. the Westfield Bank located at 70 Center Street.

The suspect is described as a white man who is 6’3″ tall. He was wearing a blue hat, blue shirt, and black pants at the time of the crime.

Chicopee police officers and police dogs are searching the area for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee police dispatch at 413-594-1700.