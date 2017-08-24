Cheerleaders forced into splits

Video of cheerleaders being restrained and forced to do painful splits.

KUSA's Marshall Zelinger Published: Updated:
A cheerleading coach and several Colorado high school administrators have been suspended as police investigate video of cheerleaders being restrained and forced to do painful splits.

(KUSA) Denver Police are now investigating incidents involving multiple cheerleaders and the cheer coach at East High School. The cheer coach, assistant cheer coach, high school principal, assistant principal and Denver Public Schools deputy general counsel have all been placed on leave.

During the first week of cheer camp for East High School in June, Ally Wakefield, an incoming freshman was surrounded by new teammates, and forced, by the recently hired cheer coach, into an extended split position.

Video shows eight cheerleaders repeatedly being pushed down into the forced splits, while their arms are held up by fellow teammates, making each cheerleader unable to move herself out of the position.

All cry out in pain. Ally Wakefield asked her coach, nine times in less than 24 seconds to “please, stop.”

All the while, coach Ozell Williams is shown holding down each girl’s shoulders, and pushing them down further.

Read more: http://on9news.tv/2vj9WsW

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s