“Brew at the Zoo” attracts hundreds to Forest Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday, hundreds of people attended “Brew at the Zoo” in Forest Park.

Zoo visitors got to sample refreshments from local breweries and food from local restaurants. Attendees also got to meet and learn about the native and exotic animals at the Forest Park zoo.

But one person at the event told 22News his favorite part of the evening wasn’t the food, drinks, or the animals

“I think the best part was the live music,” said Michael Mcdonough of Longmeadow. “It’s a gorgeous zoo, it’s a gorgeous park. It’s a wonderful asset for the city to have here. And I think that the people that put this together really deserve a round of applause for a great event.”

This was the first “Brew at the Zoo” event to be held at Springfield’s Forest Park Zoo.

