Big Y helps keep music alive in local schools

Sy Becker Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many children participate in band at school, but for some that’s not possible because of the cost of an instrument.

Big Y supermarkets has a program where people come to drop off donated instruments such as violins and clarinets.

13 year old Matthew Daigos, received a donated violin last year.

“I love to play violin, I have since 3rd grade and I didn’t have to play it, I would still find a way,” Daigos told 22News.

The Big Y supermarkets are accepting these donated musical instruments for the community music school through August 27 at any Springfield area Big Y.

Last year 140 musical instruments were donated to Springfield school children.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s