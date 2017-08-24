Big Y helps keep music alive in local schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many children participate in band at school, but for some that’s not possible because of the cost of an instrument.

Big Y supermarkets has a program where people come to drop off donated instruments such as violins and clarinets.

13 year old Matthew Daigos, received a donated violin last year.

“I love to play violin, I have since 3rd grade and I didn’t have to play it, I would still find a way,” Daigos told 22News.

The Big Y supermarkets are accepting these donated musical instruments for the community music school through August 27 at any Springfield area Big Y.

Last year 140 musical instruments were donated to Springfield school children.