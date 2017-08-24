Back to school shoppers taking advantage of late summer sales

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Back to school shoppers are taking advantage of the late summer sales.

When school starts next week, you’ll be seeing quite a few “cold shoulders” in school corridors.

“Cold shoulder,” as in the off-the-shoulder look for dresses and blouses.

While the style may be setting the trend for the back to school look, parents aren’t quite sold on the style.

Angie Baranoski of Ashfield told 22News, “I have a thirteen year old daughter and what she wants it’s what she wants, it’s what her friends have, it’s not always what we would want for her to have as parent.”

Boys back to school garb is far less controversial. The athletic look dominates what the guys will wear heading back to school next week.

However, the back to school wardrobe comes at a price that depending on how many children you have, can be rather steep.

Peggy Stevrens of Greenfield has two children. She told 22News, “Probably around $200-$250 with back packs and new sneakers, leggings stuff like that.”

Many parents would be hard pressed to balance their school to school budget without the sales that lessen their burden.

“I come to Wilsons where they have the half sale,” said Stevrens.

It’s a ritual that’s as old as back to school itself.