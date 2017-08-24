Anonymous donor helps Franklin County town

Sy Becker Published:

BUCKLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s almost like winning the lottery without having to buy a ticket. The Franklin County Town of Buckland has received from an anonymous donor.

A check for $500,000 was donated to build a new swimming pool at the Buckland recreation area.

The more than 50-year-old swimming pool developed a host of problems. The pool had meant a great deal to western Franklin County.

“It has meant swimming lessons, recreational swimming, senior swimming, and youth employment, two generations of families,” Andrea Llamas told 22News.

The specific swimming pool site at the recreation area is still unclear, but the Town of Buckland hopes to have their new pool ready by the summer of 2019.

