$758M Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three winning Powerball tickets were sold in Massachusetts ahead of Wednesay night’s drawing, including the big $758 million jackpot.

That ticket was sold at the Handy Variety store in Watertown, just outside Boston. There is a lucky winner in western Massachusetts as well, however. One player won $1 million on a Powerball ticket they bought at the Pride gas station on Montgomery Street in Chicopee.

A total of 34 people won a one million dollar prize in Wednesday’s drawing.

The Watertown winning ticket is the largest jackpot won by a single ticket in North American lottery history.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot in Massachusetts was in 2013.

Massachusetts made out well this time around. In addition to the 25% federal tax that the winner will have to pay, the state will collect 5% of the jackpot.

The excitement surrounding the Powerball itself has also been good for revenues, as the state gets to keep $0.80 for each $2 ticket sold. Most of the money will go into operating expenses for the Lottery, but 20% of that will go the 351 cities and towns of the state as local aid.