3 people without home after fire in South Hadley

The fire is under investigation

By Published: Updated:

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews in South Hadley were able to put out a fire at a home late Thursday night.

South Hadley Fire Chief Bob Authier told 22News firefighters responded to calls about a fire at 15 Waite Avenue around 9 p.m.

Chief Authier said crew members saw heavy flames coming from the basement of the house.

He said the three living there were alerted by smoke detectors which allowed them to get out before firefighters arrived.

No injuries have been reported.

Chief Authier told 22News that firefighters were able to put out the fire just before 10 p.m. It reportedly took about 20 minutes to put out.

Granby Fire Department and Fire District 2 provided assistance on Waite Avenue, while the Holyoke Fire Department provided station coverage.

As of 11:30 p.m., crew members are still at the location cleaning up.

Chief Authier told 22News the fire is under investigation and that the three people who lived at the address would not be able to return to the home.

 

