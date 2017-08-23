With less than a month of summer, it’s time to prepare for winter

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Something many people don’t want to hear: With less than a month left of summer, it’s time to start preparing for the fall and winter months.

From rakes and leaf blowers in the fall to shovels and snow blowers in the winter. Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam told 22News it’s important to have it all ready before the season strikes. Living in western Massachusetts, the weather can be unpredictable.

Matthew Robidoux of Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam told 22News it’s never too early to make sure you have the proper equipment to keep you safe during the colder parts of the year.

“Your leave bags, rakes and things you need, things that people don’t think about till it comes a time that they need it, so it’s better to be proactive,” Robidoux said.

Robidoux told 22News that many of those items tend to be on sale during the summer to encourage people to buy them before they’re in high demand.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware told 22News it’s important to test your equipment well before it’s needed.

Steve Jones of Agawam told 22News he checks his snow blower months ahead of time to make sure it works properly.

“I’ll get on it in October, November like I said make sure it’s fired up and running,” Jones said. “If I wait too long I know it’ll be my bad luck and I know I won’t be able to turn the thing over and I’ll be shoveling again.”

Rocky’s Ace Hardware already has Ice Melt pallet on sale. Robidoux told 22News you can buy it bulk to save money and have enough for the winter.