What happens when a Silver Alert is issued?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Seventy-eight-year-old Prudencio Valle, who has many medical issues, was taken from the Willimansett West nursing home on Chicopee Street by his daughters.

He was missing for several hours before being dropped back off.

Valle was checked out by a doctor afterwards to make sure he was okay and now police are looking into criminal charges against his daughters.

Police said the abduction forced them to alert the community by triggering an Silver Alert. They posted the information on social media and alerted news agencies. Detectives also called the state police.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that this incident fit the definition of a Silver Alert perfectly.

“This person was taken from the nursing home. He does have many medical issues,” Officer Wilk said. “Thing is that he was in that nursing home for that he needs constant care for [including] medicine and none of that was with him when he was taken.”

Officer Wilk told 22News a Silver Alert is different from an Amber Alert. Silver Alerts are for the elderly, and Amber Alert is typically for a child who may be in danger.