West Springfield Police looking for alleged armed robbery suspects

Police believe the two left the location on foot

Photo Courtesy: West Springfield Police Department

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking to identify the man and woman in the photo who they believe committed an armed robbery at a Sunoco gas station. 

West Springfield police said the two robbed the Sunoco gas station at 735 Westfield Street.

The man is described as white, 6’3”-6’4” tall with light brown hair and tattoos covering both arms. 

Photo Courtesy: West Springfield Police Department

The woman is described as a white, 5’2” – 5’3” tall, with dark brown or black curly hair.

Police believe the two left the location on foot and were possibly seen crossing Front Street and the railroad tracks headed towards Agawam. 

Photo Courtesy: West Springfield Police Department

You are asked to call West Springfield police at (413) 263-3210, if you have seen these two or have any information.

