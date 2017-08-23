West Springfield Police looking for alleged armed robbery suspects

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking to identify the man and woman in the photo who they believe committed an armed robbery at a Sunoco gas station.

West Springfield police said the two robbed the Sunoco gas station at 735 Westfield Street.

The man is described as white, 6’3”-6’4” tall with light brown hair and tattoos covering both arms.

The woman is described as a white, 5’2” – 5’3” tall, with dark brown or black curly hair.

Police believe the two left the location on foot and were possibly seen crossing Front Street and the railroad tracks headed towards Agawam.

You are asked to call West Springfield police at (413) 263-3210, if you have seen these two or have any information.