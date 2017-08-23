Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot second biggest in history

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Are you feeling lucky? Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is the second largest prize in history.
The grand prize has climbed to $700 million, while the cash option is an estimated $443 million.
Many Powerball hopefuls share a similar vision of winning.
Lydia Lopez of Chicopee said, “I would quit my job and move out of state, start a whole new life somewhere else. Pay all my bills share with my family.”
This is the second largest prize, just behind last year’s $1.5 billion jackpot.