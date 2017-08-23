Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Bianca Walker, Senior Development Officer for the Alzheimer’s Association in Western Massachusetts, and Amy Johnson, a Team Captain for the walk, told us more about the walks coming up in Western Massachusetts.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

September 17 – Holyoke Community College

September 23 – Ashuwillticook Rail Trail

alzwalkMANH.org

(800) 272-3900

