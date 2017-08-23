Upcoming film series and programs at the Amherst Cinema Arts Center

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The independent non-profit Amherst Cinema Arts Center offers many programs and film series for you to enjoy. General Manager of Amherst Cinema George Myers shared more.

SOUND & VISION SUMMER MUSIC SERIES – Wednesdays at 7pm; series ends Sept. 6

BIG IN JAPAN/LATE NIGHTS SERIES – Fridays at 9:45pm starting Sept. 1

BELLWETHER FILM SERIES – monthly filmmaker visits starting Thursday, Sept. 21 at 7pm

PREVIEW CLUB – monthly subscription series starting Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7pm

NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE – ongoing; various days/times

Summer Membership Drive: wraps up Thursday, Aug. 31

For more information check out amherstcinema.org.