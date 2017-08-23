Texas braces for Harvey

KPRC's Syan Rhodes Published: Updated:

(KPRC/NBC News) Residents along the Gulf Coast are making preparations for the arrival of an approaching tropical system.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey are expected to gain strength and reform before making landfall as early as this weekend.

Even though it’s unclear where Harvey will land, or whether it will be a hurricane or a tropical storm, one thing is certain: It will bring heavy rainfall, which could mean severe flooding.

“This is just a reminder. As the peak of hurricane season starts, you can’t be prepared early enough or well enough,” Francisco Sanchez, with Texas’ Harris County Office of Emergency Management, said. “Make sure you know how to communicate with family members during a storm. Have a plan for what you need to do if you need to shelter in place for a couple of days, and this is a good time to brush up on those flood safety tips in case we need them this weekend.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2ioX3eS

