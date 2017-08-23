State senator first appointee to marijuana regulatory board

BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has named a Democratic state senator to the regulatory board that will oversee recreational and medical marijuana in Massachusetts.

Sen. Jennifer Flanagan, of Leominster, is the first person appointed to the five-member Cannabis Control Commission.

Flanagan opposed the November ballot question that legalized adult use of recreational marijuana, as did Baker.

The governor touted Flanagan’s experience in the Legislature on issues involving substance abuse prevention, treatment and recovery.

In a statement, Flanagan said she looked forward to serving on the commission and “responsibly regulating this new industry.”

First elected to the Senate in 2009, Flanagan plans to resign her seat at the end of the month.

Baker, Democratic state Treasurer Deb Goldberg and Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey will all have a hand in appointing the panel.