Spinning for Springfield Ride to Remember

Ride to Remember will take off September 16

By Published: Updated:
FILE - 2015 Ride to Remember

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The plaza at 1350 Main Street in Springfield will be filled with people spinning on stationary bikes Wednesday to raise money for this year’s Springfield Ride to Remember.

From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., cyclists will show their support for the annual Ride to Remember by taking a 15 minute ride on the bike.

Fifth annual Ride to Remember takes off in September

According to a release sent to 22News by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno’s office, proceeds will go directly to building new soccer fields in honor of Springfield Police Department officers Alain Beauregard and Michael Schiavina.

The Springfield Ride to Remember is scheduled to take place Saturday September 16, when hundreds of bicyclists will ride from Springfield to Boston to honor fallen officers.

Springfield reveals memorial park in remembrance of fallen officers

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s