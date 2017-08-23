Spinning for Springfield Ride to Remember

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The plaza at 1350 Main Street in Springfield will be filled with people spinning on stationary bikes Wednesday to raise money for this year’s Springfield Ride to Remember.

From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., cyclists will show their support for the annual Ride to Remember by taking a 15 minute ride on the bike.

According to a release sent to 22News by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno’s office, proceeds will go directly to building new soccer fields in honor of Springfield Police Department officers Alain Beauregard and Michael Schiavina.

The Springfield Ride to Remember is scheduled to take place Saturday September 16, when hundreds of bicyclists will ride from Springfield to Boston to honor fallen officers.