“Spin to Remember” raises funds for memorial bike ride

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of people hopped on stationary bikes in downtown Springfield on Wednesday to raise money for a good cause. It was spin to remember, put on by the Spirit of Springfield. All of the money raised will help fund the Ride to Remember, a bike ride from Springfield to Boston that honors fallen police officers.

“Ride to Remember is a huge expense, getting 300 to 400 riders across the state,” Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney explained. “Feeding them, transporting them, hydrating them, transporting them back from Boston, it’s a big expense. Over the years we’ve actually grown to the point where we started off the fist year with 170 riders and last year we had 350.”

Ashley Afonso and 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei participated in the Spin to Remember in Springfield, and will also be riding on September 16th for Ride to Remember.

There is still time to sign up. If you’re interested in joining, you can visit the Ride to Remember website.