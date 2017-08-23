Red Sox put OF Bradley on disabled list with sprained thumb

CLEVELAND (AP) — Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. will have his sprained left thumb in a splint for five to seven days after being injured a day earlier.

Bradley was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday. He was injured while reaching for home plate during a slide in Tuesday night’s game against the Cleveland Indians.

Bradley was sent back to Boston for an MRI on Wednesday. Manager John Farrell said the tests showed no tears or fractures, but he doesn’t know how long the center fielder will be sidelined for the AL East leaders.

“Any time you’re dealing with a hitter and his hands, there is always concern,” Farrell said.

Bradley was batting .262 with 14 homers and 54 RBIs this season, hitting .400 in his last seven games.

Hours after the move, the Red Sox acquired speedy outfielder Rajai Davis from Oakland for a minor leaguer.

The Red Sox also called up infielder Deven Marrero from Triple-A Pawtucket. He has played 58 games in three stints in the majors this season, batting .212 with three homers and 23 RBIs with Boston.

Bradley slid around catcher Yan Gomes’ tag to score on Eduardo Nunez’s seventh-inning double. Indians manager Terry Francona challenged the call, which was upheld after a review. Farrell said had the call been overturned he would have challenged that Gomes blocked the plate and didn’t give Bradley a clear lane to slide.

“It’s unfortunate that he wound up in an unfortunate position on the slide,” Farrell said.

Andrew Benintendi started in center field with Brock Holt in left Wednesday. Farrell said Nunez might get time in left when second baseman Dustin Pedroia (left knee inflammation) returns from the DL.

Pedroia remained in Boston while the team is on road. He’s been running on the treadmill and hitting in the cages, but hasn’t begun any on-field work.

The #RedSox today placed OF Jackie Bradley Jr. on the 10-day DL (sprained left thumb) and recalled INF Deven Marrero from AAA Pawtucket. pic.twitter.com/uqaDxGTmeM — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 23, 2017

___

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tags/MLBbaseball