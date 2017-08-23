Progress being made on Route 57 improvements

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The end is in sight for a part of the extensive Route 57 road improvements in Southwick.

DPW Engineer Richard Grannells told 22News, one section of improvements are scheduled to be completed before students return to the Powder Mill School next week.

If it’s not finished by Friday, crews are prepared to work on Saturday.

The remainder of the $4 million road project, including improvements to several other key Route 57 intersections, is expected to be completed by November.