Progress being made on Route 57 improvements

The remainder of the project is expected to be completed by November

Sy Becker Published:

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The end is in sight for a part of the extensive Route 57 road improvements in Southwick.

DPW Engineer Richard Grannells told 22News, one section of improvements are scheduled to be completed before students return to the Powder Mill School next week.

If it’s not finished by Friday, crews are prepared to work on Saturday.

The remainder of the $4 million road project, including improvements to several other key Route 57 intersections, is expected to be completed by November.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s