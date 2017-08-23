Photos: Penn & Teller: Fool Us “A Big Round of Applause for Alyson”

(CW) – Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.

The magicians featured in the episode include Riccardo Berdini, Yan Markson, Ondrej Psenicka and Glenn Morphew. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#411). The episode airs on August 24, 2017.

