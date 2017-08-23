Oil spilled at Agawam garden center fire

By Published: Updated:

FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – New information on Tuesday’s fire at a garden center in the Feeding Hills section of Agawam.

Joe Ferson of the Department of Environmental Protection told 22News, up to a thousand gallons of waste oil spilled during the fire, at the DeCaro Brothers Garden Center on Springfield Street. MassDEP is now working with the owners of the garden center and a contractor, to deal with any remaining issues, and get the site cleaned-up.

The garden center was seriously damaged in that fire. No word yet on how it started.

Garden center fire closed major roadway

