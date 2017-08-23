Massachusetts college reopens after emailed bomb threat

By Published:

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A private research university in Massachusetts that was closed and evacuated after receiving an emailed bomb threat has been reopened.

Brandeis University says the campus reopened late afternoon Wednesday after a check of buildings by public safety personnel. Students can return to their residence halls. The campus will operate as normal on Thursday.

The Waltham school said Wednesday morning that it was closing the school while police worked with other law enforcement officials to investigate the threat. Students were taken to a secured facility.

School officials say the source of the threat is still under investigation by law enforcement and the university.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

