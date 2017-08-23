Manhunt underway for Oklahoma escapees

KFOR's Sarah Stewart Published: Updated:
Two Oklahoma jail escapees are on the run after overpowering guards and hijacking a transport van.

(KFOR) Oklahoma authorities continue to search for two inmates who hijacked the private van transporting them early Tuesday morning.

It happened while the van was traveling down Highway 412 near Fairview.

Officials say the two inmates were somehow able to overpower the guards transporting them with just a pencil.

They forced them to drive down a dirt road and kicked the guards and four other inmates in the van out and took off.

“Obviously that late at night, no one would stop, so the guards were forced to actually light a fire and that’s how it got called through to us,” said Major County Deputy Wes Mongold.

By then, the inmates had at least a two hour head start.

