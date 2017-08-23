Hundreds of backpacks donated to needy Westfield children

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of backpacks will soon be in the hands of homeless children who start school next week.

Wednesday, the Pioneer Valley United Way delivered 235 backpacks, to be distributed to homeless students in Westfield. Westfield has 90 homeless students.

The rest of the classroom equipment will help other needy children in Westfield.

Christopher Rogers from the Westfield School Department told 22News, “It’s fantastic. And it’s one less thing that families that are in this situation have to think about.”

Generous people donate these, and hundreds of other backpacks, for nearby school systems. It’s called the “Stuff the Bus” program initiated by the Pioneer Valley United Way.