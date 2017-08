(WFLA/NBC News) An heroic dog named “Beast” is recovering after tangling with a rattlesnake that threatened his owner.

Sandy Ruggerio says Beast saved her and her two other dogs from being bitten by the snake in the backyard of her North Port, Florida home.

“He loves people, but he has to protect his mommy and his daddy, anybody that he loves,” Ruggerio says.

Ruggerio heard the terrifying rattle, but never saw the snake until Beast boldly stepped in.

