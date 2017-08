SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Family and friends paid their respects to a Navy sailor from Southwick Wednesday morning, who died while serving in California.

A funeral mass was held for 24-year-old Tanner Brach at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Southwick.

Brach passed away at his home in San Diego last week from an unknown medical condition.

He enlisted in the Navy in 2011, shortly after graduating from Southwick Tolland Regional High School.