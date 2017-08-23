Fiery Rescue: Deputy shoots out window

SNN's Krystel Knowles Published: Updated:

(SNN/NBC News) An off-duty Florida sheriff’s deputy was in the right place at the right time when a couple became trapped in their burning car.

Neil Cook and his wife Claudia were on their way to Orlando when they noticed the check engine light was on.

Cook pulled over and noticed smoke coming from his vehicle through the vents. The couple tried to exit the Buick, but the door locks and windows didn’t open.

Cook called 911 and while on the phone, they spotted a motorcycle drive by and it seemed to be making a u-turn.

The man on the motorcycle is off duty Deputy Willie Finklea from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and his wife.

Deputy Finklea tried opening the car door, even pulling so hard the handle broke.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2vflhKk

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s