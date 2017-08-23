Fiery Rescue: Deputy shoots out window

(SNN/NBC News) An off-duty Florida sheriff’s deputy was in the right place at the right time when a couple became trapped in their burning car.

Neil Cook and his wife Claudia were on their way to Orlando when they noticed the check engine light was on.

Cook pulled over and noticed smoke coming from his vehicle through the vents. The couple tried to exit the Buick, but the door locks and windows didn’t open.

Cook called 911 and while on the phone, they spotted a motorcycle drive by and it seemed to be making a u-turn.

The man on the motorcycle is off duty Deputy Willie Finklea from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and his wife.

Deputy Finklea tried opening the car door, even pulling so hard the handle broke.

