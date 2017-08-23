Family believes Connecticut sailor among 10 missing

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Suffield family is waiting for word about their son who was aboard the USS John McCain at the time of the collision off of the coast of Singapore on Monday.

The McCain has been towed back to Singapore. Navy divers now going through the twisted, flooded compartments, looking for bodies. One family in Suffield anxiously waiting to hear if their son has been found.

An oil tanker ran into the guided missile destroyer before dawn Monday. Most of the crew was belowdecks asleep at that time. The collision happened in the Malacca Strait. That is a long, narrow, dangerous body of water near Singapore, between the Malaysian peninsula and the island of Sumatra.

This collision bears an eerie resemblance to what happened in June when the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship near Japan. Seven sailors died in that incident. The Navy relieved three top officers of their duties, citing inadequate leadership. The work of looking into the McCain collision is just beginning.

“We will conduct a thorough and full investigation into this collision what occurred what happened and how it happened,” said Adm. Scott Swift, U.S. Navy. “One tragedy like this is one too many.”

According to a statement sent out, the Doyon family is awaiting word on their son, Dustin Doyon, who is an Electronics Technician Third Class Petty Officer with the United States Navy.

“On behalf of the entire Doyon family, we want to thank all those who have expressed concern and offered prayers and support as we await word from the US Navy on our son and brother Dustin who is assigned to the USS John S. McCain,” a statement sent out by the Suffield First Selectman Melissa Mack on behalf of the family read.

The statement went on to say, “we appreciate the courageous work of the crew in the aftermath of the collision and the continuing rescue efforts. As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our family and we respectfully request that you honor our privacy.”

It was announced on Tuesday that some remains of the ten sailors who were missing have been found. It is unclear if those remains include Doyon.