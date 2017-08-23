Easthampton explosives suspect due in court Wednesday

Police found explosives in a building he rented

Bryan Desmarais (center) is seen here during his arraignment in Northampton District Court on charges relating to the discovery of explosives at a rented space on Pleasant Street in Easthampton.

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) –  The man arrested for allegedly keeping explosives in a building in Easthampton is scheduled to return to court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing.

Bryan Desmarais was arrested in connection to several explosions that happened the night of Super Bowl Sunday, near Lower Mill Pond.

Police say they found bomb-making materials, manufactured explosives, and ammunition at a rented space on Pleasant Street.

Desmarais is facing several charges, including possession of explosives. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in February.

