DA: Warrants issued for 3 men arrested during rallies

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say they’re seeking three men who were arrested during a conservative free speech rally and counterdemonstration that drew about 40,000 people in Boston.

The Suffolk County district attorney’s office says the defendants failed to attend their arraignments on Wednesday. Warrants have been issued for their arrests.

Authorities say Adan Daroba, of Boston, Roberto Bonilla, of Chelsea, and Chad Cruger, of Saratoga, New York, were taken into custody during the Saturday rallies.

Two other men were arraigned Wednesday and released on their own recognizance.

Police say 33 people were arrested Saturday and four had weapons, including a loaded firearm. Authorities say the protests near the Boston Common were mostly peaceful.

Saturday’s rallies came a week after a white supremacist rally and counterprotest in Charlottesville that left one person dead.