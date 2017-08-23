Congressman McGovern reacts to President Trump’s Afghanistan comments

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – President Trump wants to send more troops Afghanistan. Congressman Jim McGovern (D-MA 2nd District) told 22News, sending more troops to Afghanistan is a bad idea, and he wants Congress to debate on it.

In a speech earlier this week, President Trump laid out his plans for the future of Afghanistan and the U.S.’ involvement. The U.S. war in Afghanistan has been an ongoing battle for the last 16 years.

President Trump took a different stance in this speech than he has in previous comments. In the past, Trump said, America should pull its troops out of the country.

Congressman McGovern told 22News, “The President did nothing to clarify what a mission would be. Basically, he’s kicking the can down the road. Remember this, it’s not politicians that are in harm’s way. I mean we’re putting the lives of brave men and women in harm’s way.

Trump didn’t say whether additional troops would actually be sent to Afghanistan, or release any specifics on his plan for the war. During the speech, Trump acknowledged that pulling troops out too soon could allow terrorist groups like ISIS to grow.

Congressman McGovern told 22News, he feels it’s time for Congress to decide the fate of America’s longest war.