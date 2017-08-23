Congressman discusses local agriculture with completion of annual farm tour

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Jim McGovern wrapped up his 7th annual Farm Tour Wednesday.

Congressman McGovern (D–MA 2nd District) met with local farmers all across western Massachusetts, including a 21-year-old, 9th generation farmer in Hatfield, to talk about the importance of farming.

Farming is the economic lifeline for the thousands of people in Massachusetts.

The congressman, along with state and federal leaders, traveled to local farms listening to the concerns of farmers, and learning how everyone can do their part to sustain it’s lifeline.

Congressman McGovern told 22News, “Farmers are essential part of our community and we need to support them. And that means on the federal level, on the state level, but it also means on the local level.”

The congressman also discussed new efforts to tackle hunger, by allowing SNAP benefits to be accepted as payment. He also explored new streams of revenue.

Congressman McGovern said residents should be buying their produce locally, to help drive the local farming community.