Community tour shows redevelopment efforts in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Wednesday, people were able to explore downtown Springfield through a community tour.



The event was hosted by Mass Development’s Transformative Development Initiative and the Springfield TDI Partnership.



The purpose of this tour was to showcase redevelopment efforts in downtown Springfield and the “TDI District”



“Today’s an opportunity for all those folks to showcase what they’re doing,” said Jay Minkarah, President and CEO of Develop Springfield. “Projects that are in process, projects that have finished, and an opportunity to engage the community and absolutely to market and to encourage more people to join us.”

Focus area of this initiative include making downtown Springfield a better place for residents to live, increasing foot traffic at all times of the day and filling vacant store fronts.