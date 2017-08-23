Chicopee Police looking for 20-year-old runaway man

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for a man who they say ran away after making some concerning comments.

Chicopee police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News officers received a call around 1:45 p.m., Wednesday afternoon to a house on Lucretia Avenue, where officers received a report that 20-year-old Jose Cruz had fled his home.

Police believe Cruz headed towards the Dike and Riverbank area.

He is described to be about 5’7 tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black pair of shorts with no shirt.

You are asked to call Chicopee police at (413) 594-1730, if you have seen Cruz or have any information.