Chicopee exploring new trash options with landfill set to close

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s landfill is reaching it’s capacity. 22News discovered the options the city has to find a new home for their trash.

It’s not just Chicopee’s trash, but several other communities use their landfill. It’s closing some time in 2018.

The city is exploring all options, including a waste to energy plant. That means all this trash will have to go somewhere else. It could mean bringing it to a transfer station then getting it shipped out of state. But one company from Denmark is proposing a trash to energy plant.

“The Dong Energy people contacted us because they’re looking with the closures of the landfills, they’re looking at this as a potential market for their process which is a waste to energy process but it’s a non-combustion process which I think Massachusetts would look more favorably on,” said Chicopee DPW Projects Advisor Stanley Kulig.

When Chicopee’s landfill closes the city won’t only have to find a new place to put its trash, but it’s going to cost the taxpayers more money.

“We’re looking at close to a $2 million hit per year, doubling of our disposal costs, close to a $1 million in lost revenue per year as a host community, so we have to look at all options for trash disposal to try and reduce our costs,” said Kulig.

For Chicopee taxpayers, they want to save money without polluting the environment.

“Work with something that they can do that’s efficient, that’s not going to cause harm to the atmosphere and save some money at the same time,” said Chicopee’s Noreen Crevier.

Kulig told 22News, they are in the very early stages of discussion with Dong Energy. This would be Dong Energy’s first American trash to energy plant, but they just begin a collaboration with Eversource, called Bay State Wind.

22News reached out to Dong Energy’s consultant on Wednesday, but had not hear back when this story initially aired.