Brandeis University in Waltham closed due to threat

WALTHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Brandeis University in Waltham has been closed for the day due to emailed threats.

The university posted on their official Twitter account that threats were received via email Wednesday morning. Campus buildings are now being checked to make sure that all faculty members have evacuated.

Buildings will be cleared by public safety personnel so they can be reopened for community members. Students are w/Student Affairs personnel — Brandeis University (@BrandeisU) August 23, 2017

NBC Boston is reporting that residential students have been temporarily relocated to the playing fields near the Gosman Sports and Convocation Center.

There is no word when the campus will reopen.