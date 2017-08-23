Back-to-school safety tips for kids, parents

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many students will be heading back to school soon, and AAA says it’s time for a pedestrian safety tune-up.

Whether your child takes the bus, walks or bikes to school, AAA says this is the time of year when kids are most likely to get hurt. Some students are already practicing back to school safety.

Twins Emmy and Abby, 6, are excited for school and riding the bus.

“You kind of just meet new people, and you make friends because you get to see your big sister’s new friends, and it kind of makes you big friends.”

Their bus stop is a short distance from home, but they know the drill about staying safe.

“[Mommy says] don’t talk to [strangers],” Abby said.

Schools in the Capital Region will come alive in about two weeks.

AAA has some simple tips for parents to teach their kids about back to school safety, including walking with traffic to and from the bus and never running after the bus once it takes off.

If your child walks or bikes, AAA says it’s a good idea for parents to tag along the first time.

Joshua Rijo, of Colonie, agrees.

“I think if you’re new to the area, it’s definitely a good idea to kind of guide the kids to where they need to be; that way it’s like a dry run,” he said. “You want to make sure they know where they’re going and you know where they’re going.”

When biking and walking to school, bright colored clothing or reflective gear is a must.

AAA also reminds drivers to stay alert, take it slow through school zones, and be mindful of bus stops along your commute.