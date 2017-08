UNITED KINGDOM (WIVB) — Can’t get your kids to answer their phones? There’s an app for that.

A dad in the United Kingdom created the Reply ASAP app, which freezes your child’s phone until they respond to a text.

It will create an alarm that won’t stop ringing, even if the phone is on silent.

If the child deletes the app, parents will be notified immediately.

An iPhone version is expected to be released soon. There is not an Android app yet.