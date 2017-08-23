Amherst prepares for return of students to local campuses

A scavenger hunt will help students learn the area

By Published:

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Downtown Amherst businesses are ready for school to begin and for the foot traffic to increase.

Businesses surrounding the college town tend to slow down once students leave for summer break.

Stephanie Cordova, a sales associate at Moon Goodess in Amherst, told 22News that their business decided to close once a week for the summer months due to decreased traffic.

She said that UMass students couldn’t be returning at a more perfect time.

“We are anticipating a huge amount of kids coming back, and they’re actually doing a scavenger hunt with the freshman to get them to know the area,” Cordova said.

Cordova told 22News that many area businesses are participating in this event.

The scavenger hunt kicks off on Saturday, the same day as the first home football game for the UMass Minutemen.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s