Amherst prepares for return of students to local campuses

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Downtown Amherst businesses are ready for school to begin and for the foot traffic to increase.

Businesses surrounding the college town tend to slow down once students leave for summer break.

Stephanie Cordova, a sales associate at Moon Goodess in Amherst, told 22News that their business decided to close once a week for the summer months due to decreased traffic.

She said that UMass students couldn’t be returning at a more perfect time.

“We are anticipating a huge amount of kids coming back, and they’re actually doing a scavenger hunt with the freshman to get them to know the area,” Cordova said.

Cordova told 22News that many area businesses are participating in this event.

The scavenger hunt kicks off on Saturday, the same day as the first home football game for the UMass Minutemen.