Agawam police investigating reported home invasion

No one was hurt

By Published: Updated:

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam police were called to a condominium complex on Beekman Drive Wednesday afternoon for a report of a home invasion.

Agawam Police Lt. Jennifer Blanchette told 22News no one was hurt in the alleged home invasion and that they are still looking into what happened. She said the call came in around 1:30 p.m.

When our 22News camera crew got to the Beekman Place Estates condominiums, we could see marked and unmarked police cruisers outside a condo. Officers were taking photos and speaking with residents.

Blanchette said it is early in their investigation and that they are still gathering statements from witnesses.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s