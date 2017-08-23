Agawam police investigating reported home invasion

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam police were called to a condominium complex on Beekman Drive Wednesday afternoon for a report of a home invasion.

Agawam Police Lt. Jennifer Blanchette told 22News no one was hurt in the alleged home invasion and that they are still looking into what happened. She said the call came in around 1:30 p.m.

When our 22News camera crew got to the Beekman Place Estates condominiums, we could see marked and unmarked police cruisers outside a condo. Officers were taking photos and speaking with residents.

Blanchette said it is early in their investigation and that they are still gathering statements from witnesses.