80 animals removed from hoarding situations in western, eastern Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Eighty dogs and cats were rescued from hoarding situations in Hampden and Bristol Counties by the Animal Rescue League of Boston over the last 10 days.

Michael DeFina, spokesman for the rescue organization, told 22News animal hoarding cases are becoming more common and complex.

DeFina said it did not appear the dogs and cats recovered from these homes were intentionally neglected, but that they are in need of extensive veterinary care. He added that these type of situations are heartbreaking for both the animals and humans involved.

DeFina said the exact locations of the hoarding situations are not releasable due to the sensitive nature of the cases and because the animal owners were cooperative.

If you know of or suspect a hoarding situation you’re asked to call the Animal Rescue League of Boston at 617-226-5610 or email cruelty@arlboston.org.

