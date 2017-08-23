2 theft suspects arrested in Ludlow; Police still searching for third suspect

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Two theft suspects were arrested in Ludlow Tuesday after allegedly running away from a car that was involved in two accidents while attempting to get away from police.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas says 27-year-old John Anthony Barros, of Dorchester, and 19-year-old Tyler Boyd, of Quincy, left the Home Depot in Wilbraham around 6:30 p.m. and drove through Springfield and into Ludlow, where the accidents took place. Valadas said victims were hurt in at least one of the accidents.

Police found Barros in a wooded area on Winsor Street and Boyd inside a nearby bar on Sewell Street.

Both suspects are being charged with disorderly conduct. Barros is also facing obstruction of justice charges and had five active warrants for his arrest.

Police are still searching for a third suspect, who is the suspected driver of the car that Barros and Boyd were riding in.