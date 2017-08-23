149th Cummington Fair to begin Thursday

CUMMINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – For nearly 150 years, the Cummington Fair has been a go-to destination for thousands of families in rural areas of Hampshire County.

The 149th annual, four-day Cummington Fair begins Thursday.

Director of Concessions Bill Perlman told 22News, “The Cummington Fair shows visitors where we’ve been, and where we’re going. It’s a place for families to come see each other, compete with each other on a friendly basis.”

As many as 25,000 visitors are expected to attend the Cummington Fair, which runs Thursday through Sunday.

