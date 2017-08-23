149th Cummington Fair to begin Thursday

As many as 25,000 visitors are expected to attend the Cummington Fair

Sy Becker Published:

CUMMINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – For nearly 150 years, the Cummington Fair has been a go-to destination for thousands of families in rural areas of Hampshire County.

The 149th annual, four-day Cummington Fair begins Thursday.

Director of Concessions Bill Perlman told 22News, “The Cummington Fair shows visitors where we’ve been, and where we’re going. It’s a place for families to come see each other, compete with each other on a friendly basis.”

As many as 25,000 visitors are expected to attend the Cummington Fair, which runs Thursday through Sunday.

Click here for complete details on what you’ll find, what to expect, and how to get to the Cummington Fair.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s