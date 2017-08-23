13th annual reentry celebration at Hampshire County House of Corrections

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)- A breakfast was held today in honor of a program, that helps prisoners transition back into society.

“It didn’t just change my life, it saved my life”, says Timothy Mullen.

He was once incarcerated. Now, on the other side of the barbed wire, he is employed by the sheriffs office as a reintegration counselor for the prisoners at the house of corrections.

He says the re-entry program at the Hampshire county house of corrections helped him get his life back under control.

“I just decided to take advantage of an opportunity that was given to me through the jail system and reentry and recovery and my life just got better”, says Mullen. “If I didn’t heed to that program I might not be standing here today”.

Melinda Cady, the Director of Reentry at the House of Corrections, told 22news most people go there with alcohol or drug abuse problems. That’s on top of the reason that they’ve been sent to prison. 75% of all of the prisoners go through the reentry program.

Two thirds of the people who go through the reentry program at the Hampshire County House of Corrections return to society successfully and don’t get arrested again.

“We believe that the more ties to the outside community that the individual going back has, the better their chances are at making it on the street”, says Hampshire County Sheriff, Patrick Cahillane.

Sheriff Cahillane also said at the breakfast that the sheriff’s office looks to do what’s in the best interest of the community and public safety.

He says the best way to keep the public safe is by safely returning individuals to the community.

This was the 13th annual roundtable breakfast.