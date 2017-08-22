Victim of deadly motorcycle crash in Wilbraham identified

Crash happened on Soule Road in Wilbraham

By Published:

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The man who died after crashing his motorcycle into an elementary school in Wilbraham Monday has been identified as an Enfield, Connecticut, resident.

Jim Leydon, spokesman for the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, says 22-year-old Dakota Giordano was killed in the crash.

Wilbraham Police Captain Robert Zollo told 22News Giordano appeared to have lost control of his motorcycle before crashing into the Soule Road School and hitting his head.

Wilbraham police and troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Crime Scene Services Sections are still looking into what led up to the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s