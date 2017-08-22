Victim of deadly motorcycle crash in Wilbraham identified

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The man who died after crashing his motorcycle into an elementary school in Wilbraham Monday has been identified as an Enfield, Connecticut, resident.

Jim Leydon, spokesman for the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, says 22-year-old Dakota Giordano was killed in the crash.

Wilbraham Police Captain Robert Zollo told 22News Giordano appeared to have lost control of his motorcycle before crashing into the Soule Road School and hitting his head.

Wilbraham police and troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Crime Scene Services Sections are still looking into what led up to the crash.