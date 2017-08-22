Twelve counter protesters arraigned after protest

BOSTON (CNN) – A dozen more counter-protesters were in court Tuesday, following their arrests during Saturday’s “free speech rally” in Boston.

There were so many arrests, authorities had to spread out the arraignments over the last couple of days.

12 of some protesters that were 33 arrested at Saturday’s counter protest stood side by side and when before a judge Tuesday morning. Most facing charges of disturbing a public assembly, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

A not guilty plea was entered on their behalf.

Following the arraignment, some were instructed by council not to make any public comment, however some were willing to speak.

“We did break the law,” said Victoria Mallada, one of Saturday’s protesters. Mallada from Fitchburg says she’s being made out to be a violent aggressive and anti-police and despite admitting to breaking the law, she doesn’t see herself as a criminal.

“We really didn’t do anything wrong, except stand for what we believe in,” said Mallada.

“Did you move when police asked you to?”

“No, I didn’t, I did not,” said Mallada

Helicopter over the scene on Saturday clearly showing some that were doing more than just standing up for what they believe in. In fact, some are facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon as well as assault and battery on a police officer.

Tony Massey, who is only being charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, says for him, it was about taking a stand.

“The police did what they had to do. We all did what we had to do in the process, this is the out-come. Just hoping for the best,” said Massey.

Everyone was released on their own personal recognizance. They’re due back in court for pretrial conferences in November.